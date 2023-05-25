6 teens in custody after chase, investigation into stolen vehicles, firearms in Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teens are in custody following a chase and investigation into various crimes throughout Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the five teen boys and one teen girl are connected to reports of stolen cars, firearms, credit cards, armed robberies and police chases.

The suspects range between 15 and 17 years old.

We’re told the six teens were arrested Wednesday with help from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

Deputies say a stolen Jeep was located at a hotel in southwest Solon Township. There, investigators determined the room where they believed a handful of the suspects were staying.

Five of the suspects made their way toward the Jeep when they spotted police and took off, according to KCSO. They were arrested after a brief foot chase.

The sixth suspect was located during a search of the hotel room, along with a stolen handgun, deputies say.

A total of 16 charges have been submitted for review.

Authorities say the six teens may be responsible for numerous car thefts, larcenies at fitness centers and the chase through Gaines Township on May 23.

