Kent County deputies recover stolen vehicles after chases, teen arrested

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested one teenager after two early morning chases in Gaines Township.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted a Lincoln MKX with a stolen license plate in the area of Eastern Avenue near 60th Street just after midnight.

The deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver took off.

As the vehicle approached 44th Street, it slowed and several occupants jumped out and ran.

Deputies apprehended a 14-year-old boy from Kentwood, but the other occupants were not found.

The sheriff’s office says two pistols were found in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen about a month ago, according to deputie3s, and is believed to have been involved in numerous car break-ins throughout the county.

The 14-year-old was lodged at a juvenile detention center on charges related to the stolen vehicle and firearms.

Another deputy was in the area of 44th Street and Division assisting and spotted a white Jeep Compass circling the area.

Deputies say the vehicle was listed as stolen and a second chase began.

The chase went northbound along US-131 before ending in the area of Mulford Dr. and Linden Ave.

Deputies say multiple people ran for the Jeep and were not located.

The sheriff’s office says the Jeep had been stolen on May 22 from Byron Township.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

