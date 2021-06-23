44th Street bridge over US-131 to be closed this weekend

WYOMING, Mich. — The 44th Street bridge over US-131 will be closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, June 25-28. Two of the exit ramps will also be closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be conducting maintainance and sealing work.

Access to 44th Street from US-131 will be available on a limited basis. Southbound traffic from the freeway will be able to turn right to go west on 44th Street. Northbound traffic will be allowed to turn right to go east.

If you are southbound and want to get to eastbound 44th, exit at 54th Street, return to northbound 131 to exit at 44th Street. If you are northbound and want to get to westbound 44th Street, continue to 36th Street, enter southbound 131 to 44th Street.