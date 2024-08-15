4 men arrested in undercover sting targeting online exploitation of children

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An undercover operation by the FBI and Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple men after investigators say they tried to contact children on the internet for sexual purposes.

The joint effort by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force and the FBI’s West Michigan-Based Child Exploitation Task Force had detectives and agents place ads on social media and mobile applications while posing as minors. Investigators say several men started communicating with the undercover accounts.

Some of the men sent and requested explicit photos and videos. The Sheriff's Office says two of the men drove to an agreed upon location to have sex with a minor.

So far, 4 men from Michigan have been arrested. The Sheriff's Office says another two men face imminent arrest in connection to the investigation.

The 4 men in custody have been arraigned on multiple charges, including child sexually abusive material, accosting a minor, and using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime. If convicted, the men could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The names of the suspects are:



Justin Hastings, a 40-year-old from Comstock Park

Samuel Durham, a 36-year-old from East Grand Rapids

Thomas Ramsey, a 66-year-old from Wyoming

Jason Burgess, a 40-year-old from Colon

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it remains dedicated to combating online crimes including the exploitation of children. It's a sentiment shared by the FBI.

"The FBI is fully committed to disrupting and preventing the exploitation of minors, and our collaboration with the Kent County Sheriff's Office underscores the critical, life-saving efforts our agencies undertake every day," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Our state has no tolerance for trafficking and, with our partners, we will continue to identify and investigate these criminals for threatening our most vulnerable population."

If you know someone who is being exploited or trafficked, contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Task Force at (616) 632-6125 or email tips to HTTF@kentcountymi.gov

Support for victims of child exploitation can be found through the Children's Advocacy Centers of Michigan.

