3 cars stolen in Alpine and Cannon Townships used in other crimes

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement officials are once again reminding drivers to lock their cars and not leave the keys inside the vehicle.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, three vehicles were stolen from Alpine and Cannon Townships over the past weekend. All three were left unlocked and the keys were inside.

To add insult to injury, the people who stole the cars ended up using them to commit other crimes in nearby communities.

At least one of the vehicles has been recovered. Detectives say they found a gun left inside.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide details on where the vehicle thefts or other crimes occurred, nor what kind of crimes were committed.

No arrests have announced with the thefts.

Sheriff's deputies remind drivers it is safer to store your keys out of the vehicle and to lock the doors.

