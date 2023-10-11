2nd Kent County resident tests positive for West Nile virus this year

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced it has detected a second human case of West Nile virus (WNV) this year.
Health officials wish to remind the public that risk of WNV infection remains possible until after a handful of hard frosts.
KCHD advises residents to reduce chances of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses by doing the following:
- Wear bug repellant with DEET.
- Wear long clothing.
- Stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity peaks.
- Dump out standing water from around the house, including flower pots and birdbaths.
Visit the CDC’s website for more information about WNV.
