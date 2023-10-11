2nd Kent County resident tests positive for West Nile virus this year

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced it has detected a second human case of West Nile virus (WNV) this year.

Health officials wish to remind the public that risk of WNV infection remains possible until after a handful of hard frosts.

KCHD advises residents to reduce chances of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses by doing the following:



Wear bug repellant with DEET.

Wear long clothing.

Stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity peaks.

Dump out standing water from around the house, including flower pots and birdbaths.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information about WNV.

