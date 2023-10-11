Watch Now
2nd Kent County resident tests positive for West Nile virus this year

Kent County Health Department
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 11:02:02-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced it has detected a second human case of West Nile virus (WNV) this year.

Health officials wish to remind the public that risk of WNV infection remains possible until after a handful of hard frosts.

KCHD advises residents to reduce chances of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses by doing the following:

  • Wear bug repellant with DEET.
  • Wear long clothing.
  • Stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity peaks.
  • Dump out standing water from around the house, including flower pots and birdbaths.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information about WNV.

READ MORE: Kent County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

