2 stabbed in separate fights at East Kentwood school

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to two separate stabbings at a Gaines Township school last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says both incidents occurred at East Kentwood Freshman Center on Thursday, March 2.

We’re told the first happened at 7:15 a.m. between two boys, aged 14 and 15. Deputies say the two got into an argument, during which one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other.

In an unrelated incident at 8:30 a.m., two teen girls, aged 14 and 15, started fighting in the hall. One of the girls took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the other in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO says both stabbings resulted in minor injuries.

Since then, we’re told one of the boys was arrested at home. A juvenile petition is in progress for the other fight involving the girls, deputies say.

The school recently made headlines when a 14-year-old reportedly lit fireworks inside one of the bathrooms on Halloween.

