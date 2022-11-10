2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot

WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested.

The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

The boy who was shot is the third suspect in the case, authorities say. He is still being treated for his injuries.

We’re told the other two suspects are 14- and 17-year-old boys. They were arrested without further incident.

WDPS tells us the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case upon the investigation’s completion, adding a review will be made of the employee’s response to the attempted robbery.

