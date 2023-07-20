1st phase of 100-condo project in Caledonia/Wayland area complete

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The first phase of a project adding 100 condominiums in the Caledonia/Wayland area is complete.

Sable Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Harvest Meadows in Leighton Township Thursday to commemorate the milestone.

We’re told the project will add 28 buildings containing 2,242-quare-foot units each equipped with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, garages, a patio on the ground floor and easy entry onto US-131.

Each condo will start at $285,000, according to Sable Homes.

“An important aspect of our mission at Sable Homes is to build quality housing for West Michigan families without pushing a hefty price tag,” says President John Bitely. “The condo units at Harvest Meadows gives potential new homeowners the opportunity to live comfortably and enjoy the conveniences of modern amenities, all while not being strapped to a high mortgage.”

Sable Homes says each condo will be outfitted with energy-saving technology.

The project is slated for completion in 2026.

READ MORE: $4.5M to bring more affordable housing to Kalamazoo

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube