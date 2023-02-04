$4.5M to bring more affordable housing to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More affordable housing units are coming to Kalamazoo.

The mayor held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday alongside other local officials.

Former Western Michigan University (WMU) football player Jamauri Bogan was present. It proved to be an emotional day for him. He pushed to add more housing to the Kalamazoo area for years.

"In 23 years, 30 Kalamazoo Promise children will be 26 years of age like me with college degrees, passion and energy. They will have started their education journey at the YMCA Childcare Center here on Frank Street, a center developed by someone who look like them," says Bogan. "And they will believe that they too can be architects of their own future."

The new complex, which is expected to cost $4.5 million, will be situated along Frank Street.

There are plans to develop 14 new units accommodating different income levels, as well as an onsite childcare center. The project is made possible through a collaboration with the YMCA.

While the groundbreaking was held Friday, it's not clear when the construction phase will commence.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube