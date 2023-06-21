16-year-old driver in custody for allegedly dragging teen at high speed in Tyrone Twp.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen has been taken into custody after another teen was dragged through Tyrone Township at high speeds last week.

A 17-year-old was dragged June 15 after an argument ensued between two groups over a vape pen, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). The victim has since been identified as Colin Rogers, who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. At last check, Colin is still in a coma.

Deputies say the driver, a 16-year-old from Kent City, was arrested and lodged at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

FOX 17 spoke with the victim’s father on Friday.

