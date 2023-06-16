Teen critically hurt after being dragged at high speed in Tyrone Twp.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old from Kent City was hospitalized with critical injuries after being dragged by a speeding vehicle through Tyrone Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident occurred Thursday before 2 p.m. when two groups of teenagers gathered near 20 Mile Road and Fruit Ridge Avenue in Tyrone Township.

We’re told one group sat inside a car while the other stood outside of it when the two groups started fighting over a transaction involving a vape pen.

Deputies say the car took off at high speeds, dragging one of the teens with it. They were subsequently found lying on the road and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

KCSO tells us investigators later found the car, adding the teens all knew each other and were between 15 and 17.

The incident is pending review from prosecutors.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube