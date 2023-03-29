11-year-old charged in Northview Public Schools bus attack

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 11-year-old boy accused of attacking a 5-year-old boy on a Northview Public Schools bus earlier this month has been charged.

The incident occurred March 9 in Plainfield Township. The 5-year-old reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) confirmed the news with FOX 17 Wednesday.

We’re told a juvenile prosecutor charged the 11-year-old with assault and battery.

Brunner tells us the parents of both children have been informed of the charge.

Video of the attack will not be released at this time due to the ages of the suspect and victim.

KCSO was unable to provide the current employment status of the bus driver, who was placed on leave after the attack. Brunner affirms the driver was never a suspect in the case and will not face charges.

