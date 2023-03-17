Northview bus driver on leave, school officials 'horrified' after bullying incident

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A school bus driver with Northview Public Schools is on administrative leave after bullying incident.

Superintendent Scott Korpak told FOX 17 they were 'horrified' by what happened.

According to a letter sent home to parents, it happened on a DK-6 grade school bus last week.

"We are horrified by the bus incident that took place last week and are conducting a thorough investigation in cooperation with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave, and final disciplinary decisions involving all individuals involved will be made at the conclusion of the investigation. We are working closely with the student’s family to ensure they receive the support services needed."

The school is also reviewing transportation safety measures and communication policies to keep parents and the community informed as information becomes "available and appropriate to share.”

Northview Public Schools has not identified the family involved, however, members of the FOX 17 team have been in contact with them and are working to bring their story to light.