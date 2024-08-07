ELECTION RESULTS: Increased hotel tax approved by Kent County voters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have approved an increase to the taxes collected from hotel stays to help fund large public projects.

The lodging use tax in Kent County will rise from 5% to 8% on all hotel stays that last less than 30 days. The additional money will fund projects like the incoming riverfront amphitheater and soccer stadium, and a potential aquarium.

The vote was close, with only an 8% difference between approval and denial.



Kent Co Lodging Use Tax Votes (100% Reporting) Percentage Yes 65,909 54% No 56,976 46%

State lawmakers had to sign off on the increased tax rate before it went to voters.

The increased hotel tax will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

