Keeping your New Year's Resolutions and ending "doomscrolling"

GRAND RAPIDS — Studies show 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail. So what can you do when the weight of the year ahead seems so heavy?

Experts suggest starting small.

"We need to take little baby steps in any habit whether they be digital, mental, physical, emotional, spiritual," explained digital wellness expert, Mark Ostach. "So I think part of it's understanding the psychology of habits, and hoping that we can realize that it's the tiny shifts that make a bigger difference than than the more drastic, you know, cold turkey shifts."

Ostach is a Michigan-based author on digital wellness and human connection.

He suggests one of the easiest changes that could have the biggest impact on your wellbeing is ending what he calls "doomscrolling" in your sacred space.

"I would suggest that you start your day and end your day without your phone. And that can be 15 minutes or five minutes."

The process may require replacement therapy to break that habit and find something new. Ostach recommends writing in a gratitude notebook you keep by your by your bedside, or just immediately get up and maybe do some jumping jacks or go outside and grab some fresh air. All of which can set the tone for the rest of the day.

"If you think of your brain as a sponge, whatever you're dipping your mind into in the mornings is what you're going to wring out for the rest of the for the rest of the mornings, in your conversations, in your tone and in your intention."

And taking it one day at a time can set to tone for the rest of the year.

Ostach has a three-day challenge on his website as a way to jumpstart your digital wellness as we enter into 2023.

Here are other general tips from Ostach for improving your digital health: