Kalamazoo Event Center website launch reveals new facility details

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Set to open in Fall 2027, the Kalamazoo Event Center has been a work in progress for years. The Greenleaf Hospitality Group made the announcement of a new website for the facility Thursday, which will provide new information for community members, future partners and vendors.

Kalamazoo Event Center

With the website's launch come new details about the size of the facility and it's amenities. In it's entirety, the new facility will be 453,000 Square feet, with an arena capacity of 6,500 seats for sporting events and 8,000 seats for concerts. The facility plans to also house an athletic performance center, practice ice sheets and multi-use event space.

The Event Center's arena is slated to become the future home of several teams, including:

-The Kalamazoo Wings

-Western Michigan University Men's and Women's Basketball

-The Western Michigan University Men's Ice Hockey team

Kalamazoo Event Center

Facility organizers say the Event Center will bring together friends, families, fans and visitors from across the region to the heart of Downtown Kalamazoo. Greenleaf Hospitality Group says the Event Center is projected to generate more than $50 million in economic impact for Kalamazoo, creating hundreds of jobs for the city.

For up-to-date information on the facility and to have your frequently asked questions answered, go to kalamazooeventcenter.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube