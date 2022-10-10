Judge rejects jailed Holland restaurant owner's bid to have case dismissed

HOLLAND, Mich. — Recently, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, a restaurant owner from Holland, requested to have a 2021 case against her dismissed, with damages awarded. Her request was denied on Thursday, October 6, by an Ingham County judge.

In March of 2021, Pavlos-Hackney was arrested for willfully violating the state's public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was alleged that her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzera, offered indoor dining and did not comply with other mandates requiring masking and distancing.

The state had previously revoked her food establishment license in January 2021, but Marlena's Bistro continued to operate without a license.

In addition to serving several days of jail time, Pavlos-Hackney paid two fines adding up to $15,000.

Later, Pavlos-Hackney filed to have her case dismissed, asking the Ingham County Courts to also refund the fines she paid.

On Thursday, the Hon. Wanda Stokes ruled not to dismiss her case or award her damages, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17.

Stokes sided with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the original plaintiff.

