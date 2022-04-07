Judge orders Howling Timbers to give up all wolf dogs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A judge ordered Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary to give up all the wolf dogs in its care.

A Muskegon County judge made the ruling on Thursday, citing a number of state law violations the organization has made over the years.

The state's investigation into Howling Timbers began in 2020 after reports that one of its wolf dogs injured a child and another volunteer.

The DNR later found the organization, which houses more than 40 wolf dogs, was not properly licensed.

The owners, Brenda and James Pearson, have 21 days to appeal the judge's decision.

It's unclear exactly what'll happen to the animals in their care.

Howling Timbers began operating in the early 1990s as one of the few places in Michigan able to take in wolf dogs. Their operations and efforts have grown over the years, particularly after Michigan state law changed in 2000, making it illegal to own any sort of dog-wolf cross as a residential pet.

