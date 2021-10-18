Hearing held on future of Muskegon wolf-dog sanctuary

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A judge in Muskegon heard testimony Monday morning regarding what should happen to the animals currently living at Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary.

The owner of Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary, Brenda Pearson, appeared before Judge Annette R. Smedley at 9:30 a.m. Monday for a forfeiture hearing regarding the 47 wolf dogs said to be in their care.

Pearson is currently facing both civil and criminal charges related to the wolf dogs on her property.

In 2020, officers with the Michigan DNR served a search warrant on the sanctuary after becoming aware of reports that a child and a volunteer had been injured by a wolf-dog.

In the process of serving that warrant, two fawns, six red foxes, three coyotes, and four box turtles were removed from Howling Timbers. According to the DNR, they were not properly licensed to house the animals.

They also found 47 wolf dogs living there at the time, saying they were not properly licensed to house those either.

In court Monday, during a forfeiture hearing in the civil case, the prosecution claimed the sanctuary hasn’t’ been properly licensed to house wolf dogs since 2018.

A defense attorney for Pearson and her husband asked Judge Smedley Monday for more time before proceeding with the hearing, saying they did not have an appropriate amount of time to look over evidentiary material from the prosecution.

Judge Smedley denied their request, and the forfeiture hearing proceeded.

The prosecution showed multiple photos of injuries allegedly caused by wolf dogs living at Howling Timbers.

One of those photos appeared to show an arm with open wounds on it, detached from a body, which prosecutors said was ripped off by a wolf-dog.

Pearson’s defense attorney said it was Pearson’s young granddaughter who had her arm ripped off by one of the wolf dogs. They also acknowledged there was one staff member who was injured by a wolf-dog after entering one of their enclosures.

Prosecutors, in response, claimed there have been at least 4 people injured by wolf dogs in recent years at Howling Timbers.

Pearson is also facing criminal charges as a result of the investigation by the DNR in 2020. She is facing a felony count of Dangerous Animal Causing Serious Injury, and a misdemeanor violation of the Wolf Dog Cross Act.

A trial date for those charges has not yet been set.

Pearson started the sanctuary back in the early 1990s.

The state of Michigan allowed wolf dogs to be kept in residential homes up until 2000 when laws were changed. After that point, any wolf-dogs in the state had to be under the care of a properly licensed sanctuary.

"It was never really meant to be this big, it was never meant to last this long. They started out with a couple wolf dogs. It was kind of just a personal thing," one of Brenda’s granddaughters told FOX 17 during a visit to the sanctuary in December 2019.

Howling timbers posted on their Facebook page on October 14, saying, “We have held off making a public comment, but no longer. The trial for the forfeiture of all our animals is going forward on Monday. There are no sanctuaries for all our animals, the DNR has no placement, so the Prosecutor of Muskegon County is forcing the death of all our animals IF PLACEMENT IS NOT OBTAINED. The blood of our beloved animals is in the hands of the County Prosecutor, the DNR, and MDARD. This is an atrocity in the first magnitude!”

That post has been shared over 1,000 times.

After it began picking up steam on social media, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement of their own on Friday, October 15, saying in part, “There has been false information and false claims made on social media about a pending court case involving animals in the custody of a local Muskegon County Defendant. Our office supports animal rights and supports the ethical and legal treatment of animals. Our Office will continue to advocate for the safe, legal and appropriate care of all animals, including wolves and wolf-dog mix breeds. We believe that all animals deserve proper care and will do everything in our power to accomplish that goal.”