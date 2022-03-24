Future uncertain for Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary as owners face charges

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The owners of Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary are facing a number of charges in Muskegon County.

Court records say Brenda and James Pearson are accused of operating the sanctuary without a license for years.

The sanctuary is one of several locations in Michigan that takes in wolf-dogs.

The accused couple was in court regarding the case in October.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) previously reported that a child was hurt by one of the wolf-dogs, prompting an investigation in 2020.

We're told investigations revealed the couple was not licensed to house other animals at the sanctuary, such as red foxes, coyotes, fawns and box turtles.

The judge in the case is expected to issue a final decision on Friday on whether or not operations at the sanctuary will continue.

Brenda is reportedly facing criminal charges separate from this case on one count of "dangerous animal causing serious injury" along with another misdemeanor. A trial date has not yet been set on those charges.

