Juan Oliverez shares importance of representation, legacy for Hispanic Heritage Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Hispanic leader is leaving a legacy for generations to come. FOX 17 caught up with Juan Oliverez for Hispanic Heritage Month.

You have to be a big deal to have a self-portrait painted and put on display. Juan Oliverez is a big deal. In fact, he's the first Hispanic president of a college or university in Michigan history.

On the campus of Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), students are enjoying their day on Juan Oliverez Plaza, much to the delight of Juan Oliverez himself.

“To have the name Oliverez on something in the community — is not just for me but for all the Hispanics, Latinos in the community, especially for young people ... to see that we can achieve and be places where we want to be,” Juan Oliverez said.

The space was dedicated to Juan earlier this year for what he did during his time serving as GRCC's president from 1999–2008, most recently serving as interim president when the school was searching for a new president back in 2022.

“I love being involved in the community, and I’ve been involved in the community for many years,” Oliverez said.

Oliverez sits on more than half a dozen community boards and is oftentimes the only Hispanic person at the table.

“That’s a major way I give back is to be at these board tables and help make decisions to help change our community, to help integrate diversity and equity and inclusion so we are a strong community around representation,” Oliverez said.

Juan is most proud of what's depicted on the caption below his portrait.

“One of the things I’m very proud of is I was the first Hispanic president of any college or university in the state of Michigan,” Oliverez said.

Juan holds that title dear and says he's proud of what he's done for his people as a leader in the community.

“We also increased the minority population of the school, especially among the Hispanic population; I don’t think it was just because of me. Although it is good to have my presence out in the community, to see that there is a leader who is Mexican American ... and I think that helped them feel comfortable and trusting of the school. But I also believe our staff and our faculty were very engaged,” Oliverez said.

But mostly, Juan is proud of his last name and the places in Grand Rapids where it's intentionally made visible.

“That was something I was proud of, not just for myself but for my people. As Cesar Chavez used to say, 'Si se puede,' yes we can,” Oliverez said.

