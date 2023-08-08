Watch Now
Josh Berry and Josh Berry: the interview one of them has been waiting for

FOX 17 anchor Josh Berry interviews the NASCAR driver with same name.
2 major races &amp; 2 Josh Berrys at Berlin Raceway. One-on-one with NASCAR namesake.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Aug 07, 2023
MARNE, Mich. — It's been a busy week in Marne with Berlin Raceway hosting two major races with big names. The track hosted the SRX race on Friday and will run the Battle of Berlin on Wednesday.

There's one name in particular though you might recognize: Josh Berry.

So Josh Berry went to the track to try and get in the race, and talk to the man with the name he knows all too well.

Watch the video above to see how it went.

Josh Berry, the NASCAR driver, has been called up to the top and will drive the number four car for Stewart-Haas racing in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The green flag for the Battle of Berlin waves Wednesday night with the racing kicking off at 6:30. Click here for more information.

