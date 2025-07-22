John Ball Zoo to welcome giraffes in 2028

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of the tallest land animals in the world will soon be part of the John Ball Zoo family after the organization received a historic $15 million donation.

The John Ball Zoo announced the multi-million dollar gift on Tuesday, courtesy of the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation.

It's the single largest philanthropic contribution in the history of the organization.

It'll allow the organization to further invest in its African expansion, which is a key part of its 10-year Master Plan.

“We are incredibly honored by this generous gift from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation, which has been a longtime champion of conservation, education and community enrichment in West Michigan,” said CEO of John Ball Zoo, Peter D'Arienzo. "This expansion will be a powerful symbol of conservation in action, and it will connect children and families with one of our most iconic species in unforgettable ways.”

John Ball Zoo says the money will be used to build a state-of-the-art giraffe habitat. The new exhibit will include a winding forested path leading to a panoramic African savannah environment.

Visitors will have the opportunity to feed and view giraffes, ostriches and other large animals. The exhibit will also include space for educational engagement.

It's set to open sometime in 2028.

Thanks to this gift, John Ball Zoo says they will be able to launch the next phase of the capital campaign and the public will be able to engage in naming opportunities and play an active role in shaping the future of the zoo.

