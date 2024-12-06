Kent County commissioners approve John Ball Zoo's 10-year master plan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) master plan for the next 10 years.

The plan was passed with a 16-to-3 vote Thursday morning. It involves adding new exhibits and expanding current ones, along with the construction of one of the largest domed habitats in the world.

However, not everyone is thrilled with the zoo’s plan. Some neighbors disapprove of the impact to John Ball Park’s green space. Some of them made their voices heard during the public comment period Thursday.

“As neighbors, we want to be excited about new exhibits and expansion, but we are surprised, concerned and saddened by the cost that only we absorb in the form of surrendered park space that has existed for decades and is regularly used by residents and wildlife,” one commenter said.

“I do believe that there is a better way forward to better accommodate both attendees at the zoo and the residents and especially the students who benefit from this park,” another person said.

Before commissioners voted on the plan, Chair Stan Stek said the master plan balances the community’s desires and what JBZ needs to continue its mission.

