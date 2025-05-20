Job hunting tips for recent college graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Many new college graduates are struggling to find employment, but experts offer strategies to help candidates stand out in a competitive job market.

Recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that nearly 6 percent of recent college graduates are unemployed, which is 2 percent higher than the national unemployment rate. A survey from the employment agency Robert Half highlights the challenges faced by job seekers, revealing that 71 percent of Gen-Z respondents identified getting noticed and securing an interview as their biggest hurdle.

In response to these challenges, Robert Half recommends several strategies for new graduates:



Work with a mentor.

Utilize your school's career services.

Connect with alumni in your desired field.

Highlight relevant experiences gained during college.

Be open to entry-level positions to get your foot in the door.

Brandi Britton, Robert Half Executive Director and Career Expert, emphasizes the importance of flexibility for recent grads: “Consider contract work. That’s a great way for new grads to get additional skills. You never know where that can turn out.”

Career experts also advise patience, noting that the job search process for college graduates can take between three to six months.

While the job market poses significant challenges for fresh graduates, employing these strategies can increase the chances of success in securing a position.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

