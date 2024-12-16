'It's not really that much': West Michigan man preparing to run 100 miles to support addiction recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Because an iron man competition wasn't enough for him last year, we have an update on a West Michigan man we featured after his last competition.

Brendan Lafrenier has since graduated high school and he's graduated to an even harder challenge, an ultra-marathon. This time, it's for a good cause.

The 20-year-old is about to embark on his longest race yet, next week on December 21.

To give you an idea what it's like, his longest practice run was 44 miles in eight hours.

The ultra-marathon race he's about to do 100 miles in 24 hours.

That's running from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo and back in one day.

The race is put on by a non-profit called Healing Transitions, an addiction recovery center.



"It's a really beautiful thing that this race does, and they've raised over $800,000 to this day," Lafrenier shared with Fox 17. "They've been doing it for a couple years, and I think it's gonna be a great community to be a part of."

Lafrenier says it's something he's dealt with in the past and knows the impact addiction has on society as a whole.

Despite the long list of challenges he'll come across on the run, he says the distance pales in comparison to the cause it supports.

He said, "Running 24 hours like that sounds miserable, but if you stack it up against what people go through trying to fight for new life and struggle against addiction, it's not really that much."

Much like overcoming addiction, running this far can't be done by yourself.

"If you run an ultra marathon, you're running for 24 hours, you need a crew, you need people there. You need a team," he added. "And I just love the fact that it's not really individual, you know, it's a team sport."

Now Lafrenier needs of team of fundraising support. His goal is $2,500 and he's raised $500 so far.

To help his cause, click here.

He plans to update his social media during the race.

