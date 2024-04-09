'It's everything': Whitecaps season ticket holder on love of opening day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Baseball is back on the brain for Whitecaps fans in West Michigan, including Scott Byrne.

The Grand Rapids financial planner fell in love with the sport as a boy.

"I've never really missed a season of baseball since I was four years old," Byrne told FOX 17 News. "'72 Tigers was my first team. I was about six years old and watching them and I remember crying when they lost."

Byrne recalls watching games with his dad at Sullivan Field and was thrilled when the Whitecaps came to town.

Now a father himself, Byrne has coached his son in Little League and passed on his love of the sport.

"He kind of grew up there. We put him in the stroller, and we'd get seats on the top row and park the stroller," Byrne said. "He's been there since he didn't even know it."

The Whitecaps season ticket holder has only missed one opening day.

"First opening day that I missed for the Whitecaps was last year, because...they went and scheduled it the same day as the Tigers open so I had to make a decision," he explained.

Byrne is excited for another opening day and a new season.

"Winter is over and it's everything, all those emotions of people getting back out and getting back together and being outdoors. And the excitement, you just can't beat it."

