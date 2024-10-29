'It was very upsetting': Delivery driver finds dead puppies abandoned in crate

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A disturbing discovery in Muskegon Heights was made on Monday by a delivery driver on their route.

“I noticed there was a dog crate," Kassandra said.

Kassandra was driving along her route, just doing her job.

“I looked closer and there was deceased puppies inside of the crate,” Kassandra said.

The puppies were found near Keating and Leahy in Muskegon Heights.

“I took a break, waited for the police to show up,” Kassandra explained.

Muskegon Heights police tell FOX 17 that three dogs in total were found: two dead and one alive.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was very upsetting. Bothered me the rest of the day,” Kassandra said.

Kassandra says she hopes the person responsible is caught, especially since the home directly across from where the puppies were found has a security camera.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube