'It can kill people': Woman claims rock thrown off 28th Street bridge hit her windshield

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A scary and dangerous situation happened on Sunday night when Danielle Weller was on her way home from work. Between 9 and 10 p.m., a rock smashed through her car's windshield.

Danielle says it fell off of the train bridge on 28th Street near Breton.

Weller was headed east down 28th when she says a rock headed straight for her windshield.

“I felt something hit me,” Weller said.

The impact left a bruise on Danielle's arm.

“I was really confused, like, immediately just very confused. Because, you know, nothing’s in front of me — I’m not distracted, and then I had realized that something had gone through my car and hit me. I was immediately confused,” Weller said.

Danielle was confused but was able to keep it together and keep driving. She says she can only imagine the danger the impact would have caused if there had been more traffic, or if she swerved her car too much.

“Then my next thought was to keep driving. Because I don’t know if whatever someone just threw into my car is a way for me to stop. I don’t know if someone’s waiting for me; I don’t know what the situation is,” Weller said.

Danielle believes what happened wasn't an accident and that someone intentionally dropped the rock from the top of the train bridge.

The rock is larger than a softball.

“I’m lucky that it didn’t hit my head, or anywhere else on my body that could have hurt worse,” Danielle said.

Still, the damage is pretty bad. Glass scattered throughout Danielle's dash and some shards even made it all the way to the back seat.

Danielle reported this to Grand Rapids police, but she says it's especially difficult knowing the person who did this is out there.

“It’s hard because we don’t know who did it. We're not really going to know who did it unless we have someone sitting up on the bridge every night waiting for someone to come back and do it again,” Weller said.

For now, Danielle says she's lucky to be able to drive her mom's car to and from work.

“It’s not funny. It’s not a game," Weller said

Weller is sharing her story hoping whoever may be responsible learns their lesson.

“It can kill people,” Weller said.

Grand Rapids police say there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

