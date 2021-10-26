Utah woman sentenced to 27+ years for killing MSP trooper

IONIA, Mich. — A Utah woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison for killing a Michigan State Police trooper in 2020.

Thomasina Jones, 30, pleaded guilty last month to hitting Trooper Caleb Star with her vehicle last summer.

Ionia's 8th Circuit Court confirms Jones was sentenced Tuesday morning to serve 27–50 years in prison for second-degree murder, 12–20 years for operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol concentration (BAC), 10–15 years for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and 1.5–5 years for operating oil/pr-se.

Trooper Starr died on July 31, 2020, several weeks after the crash took place on July 10.

