Utah woman pleads guilty after hitting and killing MSP trooper

Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 24, 2021
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Utah woman pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a Michigan State trooper.

Thomasina Jones, 30, faced charges including homicide, operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.

Trooper Caleb Starr, 33, was following up on a call when a drunk driver rammed his patrol vehicle.

It happened on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County's Boston Township on July 10, 2020.

Trooper Starr passed away a few weeks later.

He joined Michigan State Police in 2018 and was a member of the MSP Lakeview Post.

