Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident.

The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were participants in a Make-A-Wish bicycle tour.

The suspected driver, 42-year-old Mandy Marie Benn, was previously charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated, among others.

On Wednesday, the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office announced Benn was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in addition to the other charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

