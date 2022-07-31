WATCH: Michigan family turns third day of Make-a-Wish bicycle tour into tribute ride

CANTON, Mich. — Sunday was supposed to be the third day of of the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, an annual cycling event that raises money for Michigan children facing serious illness. But this year's ride, which was the 35th annual tour, ended early after two riders were killed and three injured in a fatal roadway accident on Saturday.

Amy Schoenjohn-Yahara's family has been involved with Make-A-Wish before as alumni. She said that her son often gives out medals at the end of the ride.

When they heard that the third day of this year's tour was canceled, the family decided to go for a ride of their own, in tribute to those who had been injured Saturday.

The family thanked the sponsers of the 2022 Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, while also sending prayers to those who were affected by Saturday's accident.