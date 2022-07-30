Serious accident shuts down Ionia County roadway

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A roadway has been closed to traffic due to a serious accident shortly before noon Saturday.

The first call came in at 11:15 a.m. Saturday concerning an accident on Stage Road north of East Nickleplate Road north of the towns of Ionia and Muir in northern Ionia County. Shortly thereafter, Ionia County Central Dispatch issued the following statement:

"Please avoid the area of Stage Rd north of Nickleplate Rd due to a critical incident. Road will be shut down for undetermined amount of time. Will update when it is back open."

Witnesses told FOX 17 that several bicycle riders had been struck by a passing vehicle. No condition reports were available.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is at the scene investigating.