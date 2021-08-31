Suspect charged with OWI in Ionia fatal motorcycle crash

IONIA, Mich. — The suspected driver in a fatal crash incident was arraigned in 64A District Court Tuesday, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

The crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Ionia resident Christopher Wright, on Dexter Street back in June, authorities say.

READ MORE: Ionia motorcyclist dies after getting hit by car

We’re told 48-year-old Terasa Trebian has been charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in death, as well as for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Public safety officials say the OWI charge may entail a 15-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Trebian’s bond was reportedly set at $35,000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube