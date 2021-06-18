Ionia motorcyclist dies after getting hit by car

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Dexter Street in front of The Bowling Alley – Ionia, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a motorcyclist pinned underneath the front end of a GMC Envoy.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christopher Wright of Ionia, died at the scene.

Officers questioned and released the driver of the GMC Envoy.

The investigation continues and officers are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Michigan State Police and the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.