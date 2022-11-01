Silent Observer now available in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer is expanding its services to Ionia County.

Beginning Nov. 1, county residents will be able to submit anonymous tips for unsolved crimes by calling 616-774-2345 or through their website.

The Silent Observer App is also available on the App Store.

“The Ionia County Law Enforcement Agencies are excited to team up with Silent Observer to provide a resource for citizens of Ionia County to report crimes and information anonymously,” says Sheriff Noll. “Our communities help in fighting crime is extremely important and necessary to continue providing a safe and healthy place for all to live and work.”

Those who know pertinent information about a non-emergency crime, the whereabouts of a suspect, or crimes in progress are asked to connect with Silent Observer using the aforementioned methods.

Tips leading to arrests may result in cash rewards, Silent Observer says.

