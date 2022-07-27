Silent Observer to reveal new initiative to solve crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 2 p.m. today, Silent Observer will update us on how increased rewards and community support have helped give families justice --plus they'll give us a look at a new tool in their arsenal of crime-solving projects.

Grand Rapids Police Chief, Eric Winstrom, will speak on how community involvement continues to impact investigations— and GRPD's efforts to keep those lines of communication open.

The organization recently shared 50 crimes that have gone unsolved in Michigan as a lead-up to their 50th anniversary. This afternoon's press conference will bring an update on those cases and the state of their efforts to help close investigations this year.

Silent Observer will also share the stories of families still waiting for justice, including a mother looking for answers after her son's homicide.

The press conference will be held at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce on Monroe Avenue.

