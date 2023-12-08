Memorial bench for Devon Morrison recovered after being stolen, missing for years

BELDING, Mich. — Shauna Smith is extending her most heartfelt thank yous to whomever turned back in the bench that was stolen from her in 2016.

The memorial bench commemorates the life of her son, Devon Morrison, who was found dead in the Flat River in 2013. Devon was just 10 years old when he passed.

The bench was stolen sometime in 2016 but was recently turned in to a local attorney's office, according to the Belding police chief.

The individual who turned the bench in said they found it in a basement and had no clue where it came from, according to the chief.

“I’m glad that this has a happy ending,” Police Chief Dion Sower said.

Shauna says she's just grateful what was taken from her is on its way back to her possession.

