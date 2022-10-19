Man who admitted to shooting pro-life canvasser heads to trial

IONIA, Mich. — A difference of opinion in Ionia County left an 83-year-old woman shot and a husband charged for what he says was an accident.

He'll now stand trial for that alleged accident.

But at the center of this is Proposal 3- the item on the Michigan ballot that would enshrine abortion rights into Michigan's constitution.

At Wednesday's preliminary hearing, a judge heard from multiple witnesses about what happened that day.

At 83 years of age, Joan Jacobson is 4'11 and 119 lbs. Without her hearing aides, she says she can't hear much.

She approached an Ionia County home in September, going door-to-door campaigning for people to vote "no" on Proposal 3.

The woman who opened the door is Sharon Harvey, the wife of Richard Harvey. She had abortion, she told Jacobson, due to an ectopic pregnancy and explained that she simply won't vote "no" on Proposal 3.

Jacobson says she never meant to offend the woman. "I think she misunderstood."

Sharon Harvey was subpoenaed, but didn't have to testify on Wednesday, citing spousal privilege.

Ultimately, there's no doubt Jacobson was shot by Richard Harvey. Harvey himself has never denied that. He even admitted it to Michigan State Polices detectives on the day Jacobson was shot.

Harvey says he just wanted Jacobson to leave. His wife had already asked her to.

"How many times do you think you told her to leave? Two or three," Harvey said. "I think Sharon said she'd already yelled at her several times. That's what brought me out."

He says he fired a warning shot.

On the other hand, Jacobson says she was already on her way out when Harvey fired the warning shot- which she likely didn't hear, since she says she didn't have her hearing aides on that day.

Harvey told a different story. "She's still yelling 'I have a right to be there,' and she's waiving the clipboard around. It looked like she was going to smack Sharon upside the head with it."

Harvey tells detectives he was trying to stop that from happening when the rifle he grabbed from the garage- the one he fired the warning shot with- went off.

On Wednesday, a judge said there's enough evidence to send Harvey to trial on two felony charges: one for the warning shot and another for the accidental shot.

Harvey is due back in court in November. FOX17 will continue to cover the case as it unfolds.

