Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Man dies in single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree

Ionia County single-vehicle crash
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
A 25-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash where he collided with a tree.
Ionia County single-vehicle crash
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 09:04:50-04

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash where he collided with a tree.

It happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Lyons Township in Ionia County on Kimball Road near Murphy Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the driver from Ionia County was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about the driver is being released at this time.

Investigators said preliminary investigation shows speed appears to be a contributing factor in this crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather