Man dies in single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash where he collided with a tree.

It happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Lyons Township in Ionia County on Kimball Road near Murphy Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the driver from Ionia County was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about the driver is being released at this time.

Investigators said preliminary investigation shows speed appears to be a contributing factor in this crash.