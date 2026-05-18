Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old during party outside Portland

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arraigned on a charge of rape after police say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Blake Kozan was charged Monday on one count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. Investigators say the 18-year-old assaulted the girl at a party outside Portland in late February.

The girl's parents filed a report with the Ionia County County Sheriff's Office and took her to the IMSAFE Child Advocacy Center, which handled the interview with the pre-teen victim. Deputies interview dozens of people who attended the party or had information about the situation, said the sheriff's office.

On Friday, Kozan was arrested after the Ionia County Prosecutor authorized charges in the case.

Kozan faces sentences ranging from 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who believes they or their child was a victim of Kozan to call (616) 527-5737 and ask to speak with Detective Chelsea Kasul or Detective Sergeant Phillip Hesche.

The IMSAFE Child Advocacy Center, which supports children in Ionia and Montcalm counties, is available at (855) 444-3911.

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