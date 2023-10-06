Jury convicts woman of all charges in deadly Ionia bike crash

IONIA, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish charity ride in Ionia County last year has been found guilty.

Mandy Benn was convicted Friday afternoon hours after attorneys delivered closing arguments that same day.

The jury found Benn guilty on all charges, including second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

A sentencing date has not been set but is expected to occur within the next three to four weeks.

