Prosecution, defense rest their case in trial for driver of deadly crash

IONIA, Mich. — The trial against the woman accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists while under the influence wrapped up its third day in court Thursday.

The crash happened during a charity ride for Make-a-Wish in Ionia County last year.

Mandy Benn faces more than a dozen charges, among them second-degree murder and operating while under the influence causing death.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Thursday.

Benn’s defense provided only three witnesses: a detective and two paramedics.

Closing arguments will be made Friday morning. Then it will be up to the jury to decide if Benn is guilty. She faces up to life behind bars if convicted.

