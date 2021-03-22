Ionia parents express concern over potential elementary school closing

IONIA, Mich. — Parents of students within Ionia Public Schools are concerned with the potential closure of Emerson Elementary. The school board is set to make a decision at their Zoom meeting Monday night.

Ionia parent Katie Bennett says this isn't just about the students at Emerson.

“This change is going to displace a number of about 470 students that we’re aware of. It’s essentially going to affect every single student in the district,” Bennett said.

Also proposed is parents in Ionia would no longer be able to choose their child's elementary school of preference. Students would attend their "home" school.

Emerson Elementary also houses county special education programs.

“While they are not at full capacity with Ionia public schools students, they are at full capacity with programs through the ISD that we host here, with ECSE programs and head start programs,” Bennett said.

Bennett questions where those programs will go. She and other parents are hoping their concerns are heard by the school board.

FOX 17 reached out to the Ionia Public Schools Superintendent and have not heard back.