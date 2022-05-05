Watch
Ionia motorcyclist killed in Keene Township crash

Posted at 10:42 AM, May 05, 2022
KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 48-year-old Ionia man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sayles and S. Whites Bridge roads in Keene Township.

The sheriff’s office says a northbound SUV pulled across Sayles Road into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was killed instantly. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

