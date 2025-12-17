Driver takes plea deal in bus crash that left Civic Theatre students injured

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused of being under the influence when she crashed a bus full of theatre students from Grand Rapids took a plea deal in the case on Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre says it hired a bus company to transport a group of students and staff to a field trip in Ohio on March 29, 2025. En route, the bus veered off the highway and hit a guardrail, putting four students in the hospital.

45-year-old Angela Lynne Fitzgerald was facing 10 charges for the crash, but in a plea deal, four of the charges have been dismissed.

Fitzgerald pleaded no contest to the first 6 listed charges, including:



3 counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury

3 counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16 years old

The other four charges involved in the case have been dismissed, including:



1 charge of operating while intoxicated

3 counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function

