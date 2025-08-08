Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Driver charged with OWI in bus crash during GR Civic Theatre trip

BUS CRASH 03292025.jpg
Michigan State Police
Saturday morning's bus crash on Interstate 96 in Ionia County.
BUS CRASH 03292025.jpg
Posted

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The accused driver of a bus involved in a March crash on I-96 near Portland Twp. carrying Grand Rapids Civic Theatre students and staff has officially been charged.

On Aug. 6, Angela Fitzgerald, 45, was arraigned on eight charges according to court records:

  • 2 counts of operating under the influence causing serious injury
  • 3 counts of operating under the influence/while impaired with an occupant under 16
  • 1 charge of operating while intoxicated
  • 2 charges of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function

The crash happened back on March 29, on I-96 near Kent St. in Portland Township. Michigan State Police reported the bus veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre had hired a bus company to transport a group of students and staff to a field trip in Ohio.

MSP confirms Fitzgerald was arrested as the driver of that bus.

Four students were hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'We are in this together': Mom speaks out after daughter injured while on GR Civic Theatre trip

Fitzgerald is due back in court later this month. She is currently out on bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter