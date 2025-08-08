Driver charged with OWI in bus crash during GR Civic Theatre trip

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The accused driver of a bus involved in a March crash on I-96 near Portland Twp. carrying Grand Rapids Civic Theatre students and staff has officially been charged.

On Aug. 6, Angela Fitzgerald, 45, was arraigned on eight charges according to court records:



2 counts of operating under the influence causing serious injury

3 counts of operating under the influence/while impaired with an occupant under 16

1 charge of operating while intoxicated

2 charges of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function

The crash happened back on March 29, on I-96 near Kent St. in Portland Township. Michigan State Police reported the bus veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre had hired a bus company to transport a group of students and staff to a field trip in Ohio.

MSP confirms Fitzgerald was arrested as the driver of that bus.

Four students were hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fitzgerald is due back in court later this month. She is currently out on bond.

