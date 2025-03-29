4 students injured in GR Civic Theatre bus accident

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were hurt when a Grand Rapids Civic Theatre bus crashed en route to Ohio on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:54 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Kent Street in Portland Township when a GR Civic Theatre bus carrying students, teachers and staff members veered off the highway and struck a guardrail. The group was traveling to a college campus in Ohio for an educational field trip when the accident occurred. Four students were injured and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No condition reports were available Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened about the accident that occurred this morning," said Grand Rapids Civic Theatre director of marketing and communications Noddea Skidmore. "Our thoughts are with the students, their families and everyone affected by this accident."

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.